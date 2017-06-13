Meriden Police Make ID In Untimely Death

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Meriden police have identified the woman who was pronounced dead after she was found slumped over behind an apartment building on Sherman Avenue early Monday.
Police say Vanessa Gonzalez, 33, was found in the rear of 234 Sherman Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, said police.
There appears to be no foul play, but an autopsy is expected and police continue to investigate, said Sergeant Darrin McKay.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective John Wagner at 203-630-6334.