Man Charged In Stabbing

(TORRINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Torrington Police have arrested a 21 year old local man in connection with the early Tuesday morning stabbing of a woman.Officers responded to the report of a woman who had been stabbed in the abdomen shortly before 1:30.She was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and then to Hartford Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.The victim told investigators she met her attacker online and arranged to meet at 11 Culvert Street,where the suspect lives.She said there was a verbal altercation that became physical and led to the stabbing.The woman was able to get away and run down the street and call for help.

William Hill is charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree,Assault in the 1st Degree and Tampering with Evidence.Hill is being held on $150,000 bond for a Wednesday court appearance.