Malloy Preparing For Growing Possibility Of No Budget Deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration is preparing for the growing possibility that Connecticut lawmakers won’t pass a new two-year budget before the fiscal year ends on June 30.

The Democrat said Tuesday he plans to release “principles” next week that will guide how he expects to fund state operations on an interim basis.

Lawmakers wrapped up the regular legislative session last week without passing a new budget that covers an estimated two-year, $5 billion deficit. Malloy met with legislative leaders for the first time Tuesday since the session’s adjournment to discuss the budget.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says his “gut reaction” is that a deal won’t be reached until after July 1.

Cities and towns across Connecticut are anxiously waiting to see how much state aid they’ll ultimately receive.

