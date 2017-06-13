Kelly Out As Sandy Hook Promise Event Host

June 13, 2017 10:22 AM
NEW YORK (AP) – An anti-gun violence organization founded by parents of children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School has dumped Megyn Kelly as
host of an event in Washington this week because of her planned interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Kelly said Tuesday that she understands and respects the decision but is disappointed she won’t be there.

NBC is taking considerable heat on social media for its Father’s Day broadcast of Kelly’s interview with “InfoWars” host Alex Jones, who has questioned
whether the killing of 26 people in 2012 at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax.

Nicole Hockley, co-founder of the group Sandy Hook Promise, said she hopes Kelly and NBC reconsider the interview.

