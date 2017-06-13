Cubs Bats Come To Life

By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) _ Anthony Rizzo began the game with a long home run after a surprising move to the leadoff spot, rookie Ian Happ hit his first career grand slam and the Chicago Cubs trounced the New York Mets 14-3 on Tuesday night.

Backed by a season-best seven-run second inning, the World Series champs snapped a nine-game skid on the road and moved back to .500 through 64 games. The Cubs had lost five of six overall.

Jon Lester (4-4) earned his 150th win and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts. He allowed a run and five hits over seven innings.

Rizzo, batting leadoff for the first time in his career, had two hits, three RBIs and a bases-loaded walk. He’s reached base in 21 of his last 36 plate appearances.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon moved the 240-pound slugger atop the lineup looking for a spark, and seemingly the entire team got rolling after Rizzo’s 462-foot shot to center field off Zack Wheeler (3-4).

Chicago batted around in the second, and the biggest blow came when Happ went the opposite way with the bases loaded for his sixth homer.

Every starter for the Cubs had at least one hit by the fourth inning, including Lester, who also drew a walk in the sixth. Jason Heyward, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez also went deep for Chicago, which matched a season high for runs and had 15 hits. Albert Almora Jr. had three hits and a walk.

Wheeler threw 46 pitches in the second and set career worsts with eight earned runs allowed in 1 2/3 innings. Mets starters had given up one run or fewer in six straight games, the team’s best run since 2010, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. New York had won four straight and five of six.

Neil Walker and Lucas Duda hit back-to-back solo homers for New York in the ninth.

Rizzo became the seventh Cubs player to bat leadoff this season, getting the nod from Maddon because Ben Zobrist is nursing a left wrist injury, and Kyle Schwarber and Happ have been struggling.

Except for his hulking frame, Rizzo looked the part of a traditional leadoff man in his second plate appearance. After falling behind 0-2, he choked way up the bat and battled back for a bases-loaded, two-out walk. Happ’s slam came in the next at-bat against Wheeler.

Rizzo also legged out an RBI double in the third.

Rizzo entered Tuesday with a .390 on-base percentage this season, while Chicago had a .306 OBP from the leadoff spot _ which ranked 24th in the majors. Dexter Fowler was a regular atop the lineup when the Cubs won the World Series last year, but he signed a free agent contract with St. Louis in the offseason.

Maddon said before the game that if the offense busted out with Rizzo batting leadoff, “you’ll see it tomorrow.”

ALL OR NOTHING

Happ also struck out four times, dropping his average to .207.

YO ALL GOOD?

Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes was back in the lineup a day after being lifted with a sore left heel. He was replaced in left field after five innings by Curtis Granderson because of the “game situation,” the team announced. New York trailed 9-1 at the time. Cespedes was 2 for 2 with an RBI double.

ONE SAVED

Mets right fielder Jay Bruce jumped and reached over the wall to rob Schwarber of a leadoff home run in the eighth.

CATCHING ON

Schwarber moved to catcher for the final two innings, his third appearance behind the plate this season. Schwarber was a catcher in college and the minors, but his progress behind the plate was slowed by a left knee injury that cost him almost all of the 2016 season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (hand tendinitis) felt more discomfort throwing on the side, dashing hopes that he might start this weekend at Pittsburgh. Hendricks might have further tests, including an MRI.

Mets: SS Asdrubal Cabrera was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain. It’s the same injury that landed him on the DL last month. Manager Terry Collins said he did not discuss calling up shortstop prospect Amed Rosario from Triple-A to fill in. INF T.J. Rivera was recalled instead. … OF Michael Conforto was held out of the lineup for a second straight day with a stiff back.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Mike Montgomery (0-3, 2.43 ERA) makes his second start since replacing Hendricks in the rotation.

Mets: RHP Matt Harvey (4-3, 5.02) pitched five scoreless innings against Atlanta last time out.

