Best Connecticut Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

By Joshua Palmes Perhaps the best gift you can give your dad this Father’s Day is taking him out for a drink. If you want a change of pace why not visit one of Connecticut’s many breweries and try some of the state’s best craft beers? The two of you will have a memorable time this Sunday catching up over the brews made made at these top-notch facilities.

City Steam Brewery Cafe

942 Main St.

Hartford, CT 06103

(860) 525-1600

www.citysteam.biz Now celebrating 20 years as Hartford’s premier brewery, City Steam is a perfect Father’s Day destination. Set inside the historic 19th-century Cheney Building, the nine-story brewery and cafe has plenty of seating, games, and entertainment. And of course plenty of quality beer on tap. Treat your dad to its signature brew, Naughty Nurse IPA, or perhaps one of its citrus-infused Jungle selections. If the two of you stop by in the evening you can also catch a free show by local comedy troupe Sea Tea Improv.

Two Roads Brewing

1700 Stratford Ave.

Stratford, CT 06615

(203) 335-2010

www.tworoadsbrewing.com 1700 Stratford Ave.Stratford, CT 06615(203) 335-2010 In a short time (it was founded in 2012), Two Roads has become one of Connecticut’s top breweries, with its beers collecting several national awards and available in stores throughout the Northeast. You and dad can see what the big deal is by visiting its tasting room in Stratford. Tours of the brewery will be held three times during the afternoon and there will be food trucks selling goodies to enjoy with Two Roads favorites like Ol’ Factory Pils and Honeyspot Road IPA. You may also order growlers and six-packs to go.

Stony Creek Brewery

5 Indian Neck Ave.

Branford, CT 06405

(203) 433-4545

www.stonycreekbeer.com 5 Indian Neck Ave.Branford, CT 06405(203) 433-4545 Stony Creek Brewery is another of this decade's Connecticut success stories, with its beers an ever-growing presence in the state. They originate from its sprawling attractive facility that was completed in 2015. Overlooking the Branford River, it is the perfect spot to spend the an early summer afternoon with your father, sitting outside on the deck and sipping Stony Creek's seasonal Belgian ale Sun Juice. Feel free to bring a picnic lunch or order something from one of the many food trucks on the premises.

Willimantic Brewery Company & Main Street Cafe

967 Main St.

Willimantic, CT 06226

(860) 423-6777

www.willibrew.com 967 Main St.Willimantic, CT 06226(860) 423-6777 If you’re looking to take your dad somewhere that has the ambiance of an inviting neighborhood pub, this is your place. Located inside a former U.S. post office, the Main Street Cafe serves up a variety of refreshing beers brewed on site, from Cocoanuts Coffee Stout to its house ale Certified Gold. Other local and national craft beers can also be found at the bar. Also be sure to share a plate of its irresistible nachos topped with grilled chicken, vegetarian chili or pulled pork.