Best Connecticut Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

By Joshua Palmes
Perhaps the best gift you can give your dad this Father’s Day is taking him out for a drink. If you want a change of pace why not visit one of Connecticut’s many breweries and try some of the state’s best craft beers? The two of you will have a memorable time this Sunday catching up over the brews made made at these top-notch facilities.
City Steam Brewery Cafe
942 Main St.
Hartford, CT 06103
(860) 525-1600
www.citysteam.biz
Now celebrating 20 years as Hartford’s premier brewery, City Steam is a perfect Father’s Day destination. Set inside the historic 19th-century Cheney Building, the nine-story brewery and cafe has plenty of seating, games, and entertainment. And of course plenty of quality beer on tap. Treat your dad to its signature brew, Naughty Nurse IPA, or perhaps one of its citrus-infused Jungle selections. If the two of you stop by in the evening you can also catch a free show by local comedy troupe Sea Tea Improv.
1700 Stratford Ave.
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 335-2010
www.tworoadsbrewing.com
In a short time (it was founded in 2012), Two Roads has become one of Connecticut’s top breweries, with its beers collecting several national awards and available in stores throughout the Northeast. You and dad can see what the big deal is by visiting its tasting room in Stratford. Tours of the brewery will be held three times during the afternoon and there will be food trucks selling goodies to enjoy with Two Roads favorites like Ol’ Factory Pils and Honeyspot Road IPA. You may also order growlers and six-packs to go.
5 Indian Neck Ave.
Branford, CT 06405
(203) 433-4545
www.stonycreekbeer.com
Stony Creek Brewery is another of this decade’s Connecticut success stories, with its beers an ever-growing presence in the state. They originate from its sprawling attractive facility that was completed in 2015. Overlooking the Branford River, it is the perfect spot to spend the an early summer afternoon with your father, sitting outside on the deck and sipping Stony Creek’s seasonal Belgian ale Sun Juice. Feel free to bring a picnic lunch or order something from one of the many food trucks on the premises.
967 Main St.
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-6777
www.willibrew.com
If you’re looking to take your dad somewhere that has the ambiance of an inviting neighborhood pub, this is your place. Located inside a former U.S. post office, the Main Street Cafe serves up a variety of refreshing beers brewed on site, from Cocoanuts Coffee Stout to its house ale Certified Gold. Other local and national craft beers can also be found at the bar. Also be sure to share a plate of its irresistible nachos topped with grilled chicken, vegetarian chili or pulled pork.
115 Hurley Road
Oxford, CT 06478
(203) 262-6075
www.blackhogbrewing.com
Black Hog cans are now regularly found in grocery and liquor stores all over Connecticut, as well as many in New York and New England. If you’re a fan it is worth making a visit to its Oxford headquarters, where it pours not just popular selections like Granola Brown Ale and Coffee Milk Stout, but several that are exclusive to the brewery. If you and dad can’t decide what to get there are $8 flights featuring eight different beers. The site also has some outdoor games and a classic Ms. Pac-Man arcade machine.
