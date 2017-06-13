$6.65M Settlement In Christmas Fire That Killed 5

June 13, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: fire, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The city of Stamford will pay $6.65 million to settle one of three lawsuits filed by the family of three girls who died in a Christmas morning house fire that also killed their grandparents.

Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed when it was announced last month but are contained in Stamford Probate Court papers obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media.

The 2011 fire killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomar and Pauline Johnson.

The city had been accused of failures in inspecting renovations at the home.

The probate papers show the city will pay $3.87 million to the children’s estates. Attorneys’ costs amounted to $2.52 million. The settlement also includes a $250,000 annuity for the Stamford chapter of the Girl Scouts of America.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen