Win Tickets To Talcott Mountain Music Festival: ‘Celebrate America!’

Talcott Mountain Music Festival’s “Celebrate America!” takes place June 30th, and we want you to see the show.

Kick off summer with Connecticut’s favorite Independence Day celebration! Conducted by HSO Music Director Carolyn Kuan, and featuring the Asylum Hill Congregational Church Choir, this program will include all of your patriotic favorites and more. Plus, stay for fireworks following the concert!

Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org… but all this week you can win tickets with Ray Dunaway to see the show.

Tune in to Ray Dunaway each morning this week for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a four-pack of tickets to see the show!

