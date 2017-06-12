Waterbury Police Searching For Driver Who Struck And Killed Geese

June 12, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Geese, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Waterbury are searching for a motorist who struck and killed a large group of geese.

Police say a driver hit more than 20 geese near Lakewood Park Sunday morning. Police say they received a call about the incident around 5:35 a.m.

Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo says he is not sure if the incident was intentional.

Police say the front bumper and license plate of the vehicle involved in the crash were left at the scene. Authorities say they have identified the vehicle.

