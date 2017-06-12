This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 12, 2017

June 12, 2017 6:52 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Business Analyst, says while most Americans were glued to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before Congress last week, two financial regulatory measures dropped below the radar. Learn about them now.

7:20- Tom Condon, investigative reporter for CTMirror.org, thinks for Hartford, bankruptcy is not an easy way out.

8:50- Mayor Monday rolls on, as Mayor David R. Martin of Stamford joins Ray.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

