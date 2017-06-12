Sentencing In Hamden Murder And Arson

June 12, 2017 8:03 PM
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut man convicted of killing a woman and then setting fire to her body, her car and her home to try to cover up the crime will serve 70 years behind bars.

The New Haven Register reports 28-year-old Benjamin Carpenter, of Hamden, was sentenced in New Haven after a jury in April found him guilty of murder and second-degree arson in the death of 45-year-old Jennifer Antonier.
Carpenter maintained his innocence.

Antonier was found dead in her Hamden home after a fire on Dec. 26, 2015. Police said Antonier had been beaten and stabbed. A car registered to Antonier was found burned shortly after.

Police say the killing happened on Christmas night, or around midnight.

Two of Carpenter’s cousins had testified that Carpenter said he stabbed a woman.

 

