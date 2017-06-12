Remy’s Cancer Returns

June 12, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: Cancer, Jerry Remy, Rd Sox

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy says on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer again and will start treatment in two weeks.

The 64-year-old Remy is at Fenway Park and is expected to speak with reporters before he works Monday’s opener of Boston’s two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Remy played for Boston from 1978-84. He has been a popular Red Sox television analyst since 1988.

Remy was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

“Still strong. Please see your doctor,” he wrote on Twitter .

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen