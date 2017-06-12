Remy’s Cancer Returns

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy says on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer again and will start treatment in two weeks.

The 64-year-old Remy is at Fenway Park and is expected to speak with reporters before he works Monday’s opener of Boston’s two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Remy played for Boston from 1978-84. He has been a popular Red Sox television analyst since 1988.

Remy was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

“Still strong. Please see your doctor,” he wrote on Twitter .

