Ray Dunaway: Mayor Monday with Stamford’s David Martin

Mayor Monday rolls on, as Mayor David R. Martin of Stamford joined Ray Dunaway.
Martin shares details on a new project that is replacing fluorescent lighting in 15 city schools and the City Hall with LED lighting. That will likely save the City $800,000/year in energy costs.
Plus, learn about Stamford’s annual concert series put on by the Downtown Special Services District coming up, which is expected to attract 10,000-15,000 people to Downtown Stamford every Wednesday and Thursday night in July.