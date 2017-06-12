Ray Dunaway: Mayor Monday with Stamford’s David Martin

June 12, 2017 2:47 PM By Ray Dunaway

Mayor Monday rolls on, as Mayor David R. Martin of Stamford joined Ray Dunaway.

Martin shares details on a new project that is replacing fluorescent lighting in 15 city schools and the City Hall with LED lighting. That will likely save the City $800,000/year in energy costs.

Plus, learn about Stamford’s annual concert series put on by the Downtown Special Services District coming up, which is expected to attract 10,000-15,000 people to Downtown Stamford every Wednesday and Thursday night in July.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen