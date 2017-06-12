New Advisory On Rabid Kitten

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Public health officials in Connecticut are urging anyone who may have handled an injured kitten at a recent Southbury tag sale to seek medical advice.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Pomperaug Health District on Monday said that the black-and-white kitten with a damaged nose died on June 8 and tested positive for rabies on June 9.

Officials believe the four-to-five-week-old kitten was located near the Whiskers Pet Rescue Booth for much of the Southbury Town Wide

Tag Sale on June 3 at the Southbury Green.

The animal was first found near the Walmart store off Route 69 in Waterbury.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)