New Advisory On Rabid Kitten

June 12, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: Kitten, rabies, Southbury, Waterbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Public health officials in Connecticut are urging anyone who may have handled an injured kitten at a recent Southbury tag sale to seek medical advice.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Pomperaug Health District on Monday said that the black-and-white kitten with a damaged nose died on June 8 and tested positive for rabies on June 9.
Officials believe the four-to-five-week-old kitten was located near the Whiskers Pet Rescue Booth for much of the Southbury Town Wide

Tag Sale on June 3 at the Southbury Green.

The animal was first found near the Walmart store off Route 69 in Waterbury.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen