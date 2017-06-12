Hartford Police ID Victim Of City’s 12th Homicide Of The Year

June 12, 2017 8:21 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Hartford police have released the name of the city’s 12th homicide victim of the year.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says 33-year-old Timothy Burt Jr. a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the city’s North End. The suspect fled the scene.

Officers performed life-saving efforts at the scene and the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests. Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call them.

Listen