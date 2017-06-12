Fire Destroys Garage In New Britain

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Britain fire officials say a garage caught fire overnight and threatened an adjacent home.
The got the call around 1:30 to the home on Clark Street.
Those who arrived first on scene say they found the garage fully involved.
They were able to extinguish the fire in under ten minutes. The home sustained some minor damage but the garage is a total loss, officials said.
No one was injured or displaced as a result of the fire.
The New Britain Fire Marshal is investigating.