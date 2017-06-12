Fire Destroys Garage In New Britain

June 12, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: fire marshal, garage fire, New Britain

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Britain fire officials say a garage caught fire overnight and threatened an adjacent home.

The got the call around 1:30 to the home on Clark Street.

Those who arrived first on scene say they found the garage fully involved.

They were able to extinguish the fire in under ten minutes. The home sustained some minor damage but the garage is a total loss, officials said.

No one was injured or displaced as a result of the fire.

The New Britain Fire Marshal is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen