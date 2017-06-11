Judge Powers Yankees To Fifth Straight Win

^By ADRY TORRES=

^Associated Press=

NEW YORK (AP) _ Rookie sensation Aaron Judge hit two more home runs, including a drive nearly 500 feet that cleared the distant bleachers at Yankee Stadium and sent New York romping past Baltimore 14-3 Sunday for its fifth straight win.

Even by his lofty feats, it was quite a power show by the 6-foot-7 Judge. He leads the majors with 21 homers and tops the AL with 47 RBIs and a .344 batting average.

In the sixth, Judge launched a mammoth shot to left-center field that was estimated at 495 feet, the longest homer in the majors this season, according to Statcast. The ball bounced off the bare hands of a fan standing behind a fence beyond the back row of the bleachers.

Then again, out that far, who could expect to need a glove for a souvenir?

Judge lined a drive into the right-center seats in his next at-bat, and also doubled earlier.

The 25-year-old Judge leads all American League players in fan voting for starting spots in the All-Star Game. The outfielder enhanced his credentials by going 4 for 4 with a walk, scoring four times and driving in three.

Starlin Castro homered and drove in five runs for the AL East leaders. Gary Sanchez also connected, capping a five-run first inning off Kevin Gausman (3-5).

The Yankees scored at least eight runs for the fifth straight game, matching the team’s best streak since 1939. New York swept the three-game series, and outscored the Orioles and Boston 55-9 during this five-game run.

Adam Warren (2-1) got credited with the win, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Gausman gave up eight hits, seven runs and walked six in 3 1/3 innings. He walked Matt Holliday with one out to load the bases in the first and Castro began his big offensive day with a two-run single. Sanchez followed with his 10th homer.

The Orioles, playing without injured All-Star third baseman Manny Machado (strained left wrist) for the fourth straight game, chased New York starter Chad Green in the third with back-to-back doubles that made it 5-1.

Baltimore hit two more doubles, giving them four in a row, off reliever Chasen Shreve that reduced the Yankees’ lead to 5-3.

Castro grounded into a bases-loaded double play that ended the second. Holliday hit a two-run single in the fourth.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

Yankees pitching prospect Domingo German made his major league debut in the seventh. He gave up two hits, walked a batter and struck out one without allowing a run in the final 2 2/3 innings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed)