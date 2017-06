HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Police in Hartford are investigating a deadly shooting in the city.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the city’s North End. The suspect fled the scene.

Foley says the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He hasn’t been identified.

