UConn Cyclists Head On Coast-To-Coast Trip For Charity

June 10, 2017 6:07 PM
Filed Under: Charity Event, Cycling, Medical Students, uconn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Two UConn medical students are bicycling across the country this summer in what has become an annual event to raise money for charity.

Sonali Rodrigues and Brett Lehner make up the 2017 Coast to Coast for a Cause team.

UConn medical students have participated in a cross country cycling tour every year since 2006.

This year, the team will be raising money for “An Apple a Day,” a public health project to improve nutrition in Connecticut schools.

The two flew to the west coast and began their trip Friday in Anacortes, Washington. They plan to peddle mostly through the northern U.S. border states on their way back to Connecticut.

The team hopes to end the trip on the Connecticut shore by dipping their bicycle tires in the Atlantic Ocean.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen