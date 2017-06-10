Rabies Advisory From DPH

June 10, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Department of Public Health, rabies advisory, Southbury, Waterbury

(Waterbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The state Department of Public Health is out with a rabies alert.

DPH is advising residents in the Waterbury/Southbury area about possible rabies exposure.

The department is advising anyone who may have come into contact with a 4-week old injured kitten in the area of the Route 69 Wal-Mart between May 15 and May 29 to seek medical advice.

The feline died Thursday and tests for rabies came back positive Friday.

DPH reminds citizens that any contact with a rabid animal should be dealt with immediately. That includes thorough cleaning of a wound if bitten, a dose of immune globulin, and four doses of vaccine over two weeks.

Those with questions about this case can contact the DPH Epidemiology and Emerging Infections Program at (860) 509-7994.

