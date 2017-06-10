Officer Involved Shooting In Canton

(Canton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the town of Canton Friday evening.
They say a little after 8 o’clock a Canton officer conducting a motor vehicle stop on Collins View Road fired a round from his service weapon.
Police say the suspect got away.
The officer wasn’t hurt but taken to the hospital to get checked out.
The Central District Major Crime Squad is heading the probe.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives there at 860-706-5652.