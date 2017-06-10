Fishing Tourney For Disabled Vets In Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – Disabled veterans on leave from a military hospital in Maryland are among those expected to participate in a weekend fishing tournament in Long Island Sound.

The tournament is taking place Saturday at the Halloween Yacht Club in Stamford.

The participants include patients from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Entry fees, sponsorships and donations for the annual Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament support a local charity that benefits Walter Reed patients and their

families.

The tournament has raised more than $38,000 in the five years that it has been held previously.

Participants will compete in two different fishing categories: largest bluefish and largest bass, both by weight.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)