Truck Driver Killed In I-91 Crash

(WETHERSFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A dump truck driver was killed early Friday morning when the truck left Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield north of exit 26, went through a guard rail and down a wooded embankment. The truck came to rest in trees and brush.

The driver , 36 year old Kevin Lockery of New Britain , ahd to be estricated from the vehcle and was taken to Hartfoord Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact State Police Troop H Barracks in Hartford at 860-534-1000 extension 6032.