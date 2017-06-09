This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 9, 2017

June 9, 2017 6:29 AM By Ray Dunaway

7:00- Bill Curry, writer with salon.com, shares his thoughts on the James Comey hearing yesterday.

8:20- David Lightman, McClatchy Newspapers Capitol correspondent, covers the latest talks in DC regarding the Comey hearing.

