Power Line Fire Cuts Power To 3K In Vernon

June 9, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: power outage, Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a power line fire left more than 3,000 people without power in Vernon.

The fire started Thursday evening, where it spread to the lawn of a vacant home on Morrison Street. The Vernon Fire Department extinguished the blaze, and they report no property damage.

The outage caused traffic delays, as lights were out on Route 30 and Route 31.

Eversource Energy says power was completely restored to residents shortly before 8 p.m.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

