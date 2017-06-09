Crash Leaves Bloomfield Man Dead

June 9, 2017 10:01 AM
(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is dead and West Hartford police are investigating following a crash last night in town.

Around 7:45 p.m., police say they, along with EMS and fire personnel, responded to a one-vehicle crash at 333 Bloomfield Avenue.

The car driven by 22-year-old Hakeem Massiah of Bloomfield left the roadway and struck a tree.

Massiah was killed. He was the only one in the vehicle at the time.

According to police, the car, a 1993 BMW, had been seen traveling at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say the car left a 400 foot skid mark and gouge trail leading up to the tree.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Bloomfield Police.

