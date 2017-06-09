3 Conditions Proposed For Medical Marijuana Use

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Department of Consumer Protection commissioner has agreed to make three more conditions eligible for medical marijuana treatment in Connecticut.

Michelle Seagull notified the Board of Physicians Friday that she will follow the panel’s recommendation to add Hydrocephalus with intractable headache, intractable migraines and Trigeminal Neuralgia to the list. The decision applies only to adult patients.

The Board of Physicians did not recommend making anxiety disorders and Menieres Disease eligible for medical marijuana.

There will be another public hearing on the three additional conditions after the Department of Consumer Protection drafts regulations. Those regulations will

then be reviewed by the Attorney General’s office and sent to the legislature’s Regulation Review Committee for approval.

There are currently 22 qualifying conditions for adults and 6 for patients under 18.

