This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 8, 2017

7:20- Kevin Dillon, Executive Director and CEO Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), expresses concern with proposals in Trump’s budget for 2018, announced last month, that would cut grants that pay for local police in airports.

7:50- Kenneth Gray, former special agent of the FBI who worked counterterrorism, is now a lecturer at the University of New Haven. Gray discusses the London terror attacks.

8:20- Carl Anderson, VP of Mission Effectiveness at Masonicare, discusses senior legislative affairs at the Capitol this session. Saturday is Family Festival Day at Masonicare in Wallingford, a free carnival/festival held for Wallingford residents each year that is expected to attract hundreds of people. Get all the details.

8:50- Hester Peirce, Director of Financial Markets Working Group and Senior Research Fellow with the Mercatus Center and co-author of “Reframing Financial Regulation: Enhancing Stability and Protecting Consumers,” testified recently before the House Committee on Financial Services on how the Dodd-Frank Act hurts America’s bottom line and American consumers.

