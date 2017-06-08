Programming Note: WTIC will broadcast the opening remarks of the Comey testimony today at 10am; Listen to it in its entirety online. Read More

Spieth Commits To Travelers Championship

June 8, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: Jordan Spieth, Travelers Championship

(CBS Connecticut) – Jordan Spieth, a two-time major champion who is currently No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has committed to play in the 2017 Traveler’s Championship. It will mark his debut in the event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Spieth, a 23-year-old from Dallas, is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour and was named the tour’s s player of the year in 2015. That year saw him win five times, including the season’s first two majors, at the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Spieth joins a player field that includes two others currently ranked in the top 10 – No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jason Day – along with Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk and Russell Knox, the 2016 Travelers Championship winner.

The 2017 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25.

