Police: Roaming Dogs Killed Another Canine

B(Bloomfield, Conn/CBS Connecticut) – Bloomfield police have cited a town resident after they say one of her dogs killed the dog of another resident.

A little before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, officers and Animal Control personnel were called to Lincoln Terrace on a report of a group of roaming dogs.

They received a complaint that three pit bulls attacked and killed another homeowner’s dog.

An animal control officer located and secured the three canines, after which they were placed in quarantine.

Police say Martha Johnson had been cited and confirm two of the three roaming dogs were hers.

In addition, Bloomfield police say the two dogs had been caught roaming several times before the Wednesday incident.