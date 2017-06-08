Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested, Charged

June 8, 2017 4:16 PM
(Southbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Southbury man is facing a slew of charges connected to a pipe bomb investigation undertaken by State Police earlier this year.

They say 34-year-old Brian Fulman was behind the detonation of the pipe bomb at his Greenwich Road residence on April 15.  He was picked up this morning after local, state, and federal authorities executed a pair of search and seizure warrants.

Troopers say found on the property were additional bomb making materials, firearms, assault weapons, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Among the charges Fulman faces are possession of an explosive device, illegal transportation of an explosive device, and manufacture of a bomb.

Bond was set at $50,000.

Fulman is due in court Friday in Waterbury.

