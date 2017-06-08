Over 2 Dozen Overnight Burglaries In West Hartford

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A spree of overnight burglaries in West Hartford has police investigating.

Detectives say there were about 30 overnight burglaries in nearly a dozen vehicles and garages.

They say loose change, bikes, and electronics were the items stolen.

In addition, police say a home was buglarized on Long Lane Road in which a 55-inch screen TV and other electronics was taken. In that case, the residents in the home were sleeping at the time.

Police say this underscores the importance of residents locking their homes and vehicles. They also ask anyone with information or home security video to contact the police detective division at (860) 570-8870.