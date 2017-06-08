Over 2 Dozen Overnight Burglaries In West Hartford

June 8, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Burglaries, west hartford

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A spree of overnight burglaries in West Hartford has police investigating.

Detectives say there were about 30 overnight burglaries in nearly a dozen vehicles and garages.

They say loose change, bikes, and electronics were the items stolen.

In addition, police say a home was buglarized on Long Lane Road in which a 55-inch screen TV and other electronics was taken. In that case, the residents in the home were sleeping at the time.

Police say this underscores the importance of residents locking their homes and vehicles. They also ask anyone with information or home security video to contact the police detective division at (860) 570-8870.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen