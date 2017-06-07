Programming Note: WTIC will broadcast the opening remarks of the Comey testimony today at 10am; Listen to it in its entirety online. Read More

Yankees Blank Red Sox

June 7, 2017 10:02 PM
Filed Under: CC Sabathia, chris carter, Red Sox, Rick Porcello, Yankees

By RONALD BLUM  AP Baseball Writer

 

NEW YORK (AP) _ CC Sabathia won his fifth straight start to beat Rick Porcello in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners, and Chris Carter drove in four runs with a three-run homer and an RBI single that led the New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 8-0 Wednesday night.

Sabathia (7-2), who had last won five in a row in April 2012, allowed five hits in eight innings, his longest outing since April 2015. He walked none and struck out five _ four of them looking.

The left-hander has a 1.11 ERA during his streak, and all five wins followed losses by Masahiro Tanaka, who had supplanted Sabathia as New York’s ace. Sabathia was removed after 95 pitches, denying him a chance for his first shutout since 2011.

Jonathan Holder finished with a perfect ninth. Boston’s final 15 hitters went down in order.

 

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

