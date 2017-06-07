Southington Woman Accused Of Embezzlement

June 7, 2017 2:58 PM
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Southington woman is facing charges after police say she embezzled money from the Southington Lacrosse Association, where she was treasurer, as well as her employer.

Forty-eight-year-old Courtney Wells is charged with two larceny counts, forgery, and money laundering. Investigators say Wells stole nearly $99,000 from the lacrosse association’s bank account between 2011 and 2016 for her personal gain. In addition, Wells allegedly stole over $376,000 from Jones Engineering LLC, where she was a bookkeeper.

Police say Wells used the money stolen from Jones to pay back the lacrosse association.

Bond was set at $150,000.

