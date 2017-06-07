Sandy Hook Truther Sentenced

June 7, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Lucy Richards, Newtown, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to threatening a man whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut school, which she believed was a hoax.

A federal judge sentenced 57-year-old Lucy Richards on Wednesday to five months in prison, followed by five months of home detention. She pleaded guilty to
interstate transmission of a threat to injure.

Richards failed to appear at a previous guilty plea hearing, was arrested in April and has been jailed since. She is charged with threatening Lenny Pozner,
the father of Noah Pozner, who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Prosecutors say Richards sent the messages after viewing conspiracy theory websites.

