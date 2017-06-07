Police: Skimming Device Found At Essex Gas Station

ESSEX, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police want to know who installed a bank card skimming device on a pump at an Essex service station.
Police say the device was found Tuesday at the Mobil Mart at 55 Main Street in the Centerbrook section of town.
The device was discovered by a service technician who had been called to the location to repair a malfunctioning key pad.
The skimmer appears to be equipped with Bluetooth, allowing scammers to access bank card information remotely, said police.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact Essex Resident State Trooper David Tretter at 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls will remain confidential, said police.