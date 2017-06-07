Programming Note: WTIC will broadcast the opening remarks of the Comey testimony today at 10am; Listen to it in its entirety online. Read More

OTB Expansion Wins Final Legislative Approval

June 7, 2017 9:27 PM
Filed Under: legislature, OTB

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Connecticut Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill that would expand the number of off-track betting facilities across the state.

Under the provision, Sportech Venues can have eight more off-track-betting licenses, for a total of 24 locations.
The locations will be subject to local and state approval.

The bill was crafted to garner votes for another bill authorizing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a border casino in

East Windsor. It cleared the Senate Wednesday night, 22-14, and now heads to the governor.

It also creates a new entertainment sharing agreement between the tribes and venues to recruit entertainment acts, and requires the Department of Consumer Protection to set up a framework for sports betting in anticipation of the federal government possibly permitting it.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

