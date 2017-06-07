Man Charged With Hitting Officer With Vehicle

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – Police say a man faces charges after he intentionally drove into and injured an officer who was trying to arrest him in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports that 23-year-old Gino Rizzo was charged Tuesday with assault on a police officer and other offenses.

Police say officers were called to a Middletown home by someone who said that Rizzo, who was wanted on two warrants, was at the house.

Police say an officer found Rizzo in a car and ordered him multiple times to get out, but Rizzo refused and put the car in reverse, striking an officer.

Police say officers were able to remove Rizzo from the vehicle. He was arrested. It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if Rizzo has been assigned a public defender.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)