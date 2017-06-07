House Sends Third Casino Bill To Governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have given final legislative approval to a bill that authorizes the state’s two federally recognized tribes to open a casino in East Windsor.

Wednesday’s early morning vote came less than 23 hours before the General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn its regular legislative session. The bill cleared the House of Representatives on a 103-46 vote. The bill, which already passed in the Senate, now heads to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes hope the new, jointly owned facility will help them compete with the MGM Resorts Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Some lawmakers, however, preferred opening the process to other casino developers.

The House is expected to approve accompanying legislation that expands the number of off-track-betting parlors and makes other changes.