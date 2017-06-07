Guilty Plea, Sentencing Set In Sandy Hook Parent Threat Case

June 7, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Newtown, sandy hook, Threatening

CURT ANDERSON
AP Legal Affairs Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A guilty plea and sentencing are set for a Florida woman accused of threatening a man whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut school she believed was a hoax.

A hearing is set Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court for 57-year-old Lucy Richards, who failed to show up at a previous guilty plea hearing. She was arrested in April and has been jailed since.

Prosecutors and Richards’ attorney recommend a prison sentence of between 10 and 16 months. Richards is charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure in communications sent to Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner, who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Prosecutors say Richards sent the messages after viewing conspiracy theory websites.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen