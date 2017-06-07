Programming Note: WTIC will broadcast the opening remarks of the Comey testimony today at 10am; Listen to it in its entirety online. Read More

Former Attorney Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Clients

June 7, 2017 7:07 PM
Filed Under: Attorney, Bankruptcy, embezzle

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Federal officials say a former Connecticut attorney who had a bankruptcy practice has pleaded guilty to embezzling millions from clients.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 70-year-old Peter Ressler pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and other charges. He faces up to 35 years in prison when he’s sentenced in September.

Authorities say Ressler misappropriated at least $3.4 million from clients at his New Haven-based practice and used the money for personal and family living expenses.

Authorities say Ressler, of Woodbridge, took retainers from at least 30 clients, telling them he would hold the funds in a trust until he provided legal services but instead spending the money for other expenses.

Ressler resigned from the Connecticut bar in March 2016, and was arrested a month later.

 

