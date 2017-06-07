Programming Note: WTIC will broadcast the opening remarks of the Comey testimony today at 10am; Listen to it in its entirety online. Read More

Convicted Murderer Could Get New Trial

June 7, 2017 7:13 PM
Filed Under: conviction, DNA testing, hartford, murder

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut prosecutor has agreed to a new trial for a man whose conviction for a 1991 murder was recently put in doubt by DNA testing.

Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy said Wednesday that a motion for a new trial by Alfred Swinton’s lawyers should be granted. A judge is scheduled to rule on the motion and whether to set bail for Swinton on Thursday.

Swinton was convicted in 2001 of murdering Carla Terry in Hartford a decade earlier and sentenced to 60 years in prison. New DNA testing ruled him out as the source of bite marks on Terry’s body, and a forensic odontologist recanted trial testimony that Swinton’s teeth matched the bite marks.

Police unsuccessfully have tried to connect Swinton to four other killings in the 1990s.

