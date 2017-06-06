Woman And Attorney Facing Narcotics Charges

(WALLINGFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Wallingford Police have made an arrest after they say they witnessed a drug transaction in the driveway of a home at 20 Mountain View Road.Narcotics Detectives began an investigation after receiving complaints about drug sales taking place at the home.

Tuesday Detectives say they witnessed a hand-to-hand transaction between the home’s resident, 39 year old Heather McKee and 68 year old Attorney James McCann. Police say McCann previously had represented McKee in criminal proceedings.

Detectives say McCann purchased forty bags of Heroin from McKee.During a search of McKee’s home an additional 100 bags of Heroin were found along with a bag containing 2.5 grams of powder Heroin, packaging materials , a digital scale and $3,000 in cash.In addition to the Heroin, McKee was found to be in possession of Suboxone and Xanax, for which she does not have a prescription.

McCann was charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia . He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court June 20th.

McKee was charged with Operating a Drug Factory, Sale of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell,Possession of Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.She was released on $50,000 bond and also has a June 20th date in Meriden Superior Court.