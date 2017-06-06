This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 6, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Dr. Ryan Dorin, Urologist at Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Urology & Kidney Institute, talks about the ZERO Prostate Cancer Race happening this Saturday, June 10th at Dunkin Donuts Park. Get all the details.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Manchester Journal Inquirer is back. WARNING! ACTUAL RELEVANCE
SURFACES AT STATE CAPITOL. Hear more from Powell as the legislative session approaches the finish line.
8:20- Brett Lehner is one of two courageous UConn School of Medicine students pedaling their bikes 3,500 miles across the country to raise charitable funds to increase nutritional education awareness for children in Connecticut schools, please let me know as soon as possible. The students fly to Seattle on June 9th where they will begin their long journey. This year’s cause is “An Apple a Day,” a public health project to improve access to and education around nutrition in Connecticut schools. Follow them coast2coastforacause2017.wordpress.com and hear Brett’s story.
8:50- Greg Bordonaro, editor of the Hartford Business Journal, says Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini telegraphed Aetna’s headquarters move out of Hartford years ago. Where did it all start?
