Ray Dunaway: Spotlight On Coast2Coast For A Cause

June 6, 2017 2:50 PM By Ray Dunaway

Brett Lehner is one of two courageous UConn School of Medicine students pedaling their bikes 3,500 miles across the country to raise charitable funds to increase nutritional education awareness for children in Connecticut schools.

The students fly to Seattle on June 9th where they will begin their long journey.  This year’s cause is “An Apple a Day,” a public health project to improve access to and education around nutrition in Connecticut schools.

Follow them coast2coastforacause2017.wordpress.com and hear Brett’s story.

