Police: Drug Detail Nets Stolen Vehicle, Suspect

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Police say detectives from the vice and narcotics division were in the midst of an investigation Monday when they came upon a stolen vehicle with a juvenile behind the wheel.
They say it was around 6:30 p.m. that they observed the operator drive through a pair of stop signs at a high rate of speed while on an unrelated detail on Pliny Street.
Detectives in unmarked vehicles followed the suspect vehicle at a safe distance, they say, until the driver stopped. That’s when the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
He was charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny, and other violations and released to the custody of his mother.
Officers say they vehicle they recovered is a 2016 Nissan Murano that was previously reported stolen out of Manchester.