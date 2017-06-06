Man Accused In Fatal Highway Crash

June 6, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, Enfield, fatal crash

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have arrested a man they say caused a fatal crash last year in Enfield.

Under arrest is 27-year-old Brett Vernona, who turned himself in at the Troop H barracks in Hartford today.

Investigators say it was last June 13 that Vernona was traveling southbound on Interstate 91 when his vehicle hit another from behind near exit 48.

That second vehicle wound up in a grassy area of the right shoulder. A passenger, 48-year-old Carolina McAllister, was killed. The driver, Randal Lee Ruelle, sustained serious injuries.

Verona was charged with manslaughter with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, evading responsibility and use of drug paraphernalia, among other offenses.

This bond was set at $50,000.

