Legislation Approved To Address Opioid Crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ State lawmakers are taking additional steps to address the opioid abuse problem in Connecticut, including allowing patients to file a form in their medical records indicating they refuse to be prescribed the drugs.

This latest package, which includes recommendations from Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, cleared the Senate unanimously on Tuesday. It already passed the House of Representatives. Malloy is expected to sign it into law.

Malloy says the crisis is complex and does not have a simple solution.

Under this bill, there would be increased data sharing between state agencies regarding opioid abuse and overdose deaths. It reduces the maximum opioid prescription for minors from seven days to five days and requires scheduled drugs to be electronically prescribed.

Lawmakers previously passed opioid-related legislative packages in 2015 and 2016.

