Lawyer’s Death Ruled Suicide, Not Homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut prosecutor has ruled that the death of an attorney found shot in the head in a wrecked car in 2014 was not a homicide as his family believes and has closed the criminal investigation.
Danbury State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky III announced the conclusion of the investigation into Gugsa Abraham “Abe” Dabela’s death Tuesday. The finding supports Redding police’s belief that Dabela killed himself.
A lawyer for Dabela’s family did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The family is suing Redding police alleging they rushed to judgment in declaring the death a suicide and didn’t properly investigate because Dabela was
black.
Police denied the allegations.
The family and the NAACP say many questions remain, including why Dabela’s DNA wasn’t found on the handgun found at the crash site.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)