Farmers Rally At Capitol

June 6, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Department of Agriculture, farmers

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Farmers rallied at the State Capitol Tuesday, against funding cuts to the state Department of Agriculture, and any budget plan that would fold the department into other state agencies.

“I can’t imagine that we would not have a standalone Department of Agriculture there to support a state that has growth of new farms faster than any other state in New England,” said dairy farmer Matt Peckham, whose family has been working the land in Woodstock since 1885.

There are nearly 6,000 farms in Connecticut, and 60 percent of the state’s land area is farmland, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Governor Dannel Malloy vowed to Farmers at the rally that he will not eliminate the Department of Agriculture, nor will he sign any document that does.

